MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.00. MFA FINL INC/SH shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 4,257,239 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFA. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

