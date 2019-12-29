Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Update

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 718,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,406. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,736 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fortinet by 146.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 752,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.