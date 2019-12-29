Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 250,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,459. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.