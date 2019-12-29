Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 250,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,459. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
