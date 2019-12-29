Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 572,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
MTX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.25. 140,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,729. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 136.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 34.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.
MTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
