Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 572,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MTX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.25. 140,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,729. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 136.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 34.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

