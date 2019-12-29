Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 414,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, Director Brett Wilcox sold 4,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,834.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

KALU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.