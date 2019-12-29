Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 782,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 28th total of 633,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 513,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,972,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,540,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 396,546 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 171.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 916,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 578,396 shares in the last quarter.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

