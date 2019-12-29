Short Interest in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Increases By 22.7%

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 7,870,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN remained flat at $$52.63 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,474. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,486,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,662 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,647. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Anaplan to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.