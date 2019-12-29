ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.87

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 32700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 64.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 25.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

