-$0.54 EPS Expected for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.54). Tailored Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other Tailored Brands news, insider Carrie Ann Ask acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,369 shares of company stock valued at $155,998. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TLRD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 2,183,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.85. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

