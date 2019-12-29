Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Safehold posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. 118,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,847. Safehold has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Insiders purchased a total of 155,761 shares of company stock worth $5,261,196 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Safehold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 278,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

