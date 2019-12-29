-$0.18 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPIX. ValuEngine cut ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock remained flat at $$5.58 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $4,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.