$77.77 Million in Sales Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will announce sales of $77.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $78.14 million. Blackline posted sales of $62.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year sales of $286.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.73 million, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $349.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.42. 216,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,551. Blackline has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,496 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,133,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,949,000 after acquiring an additional 349,712 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,068,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,217,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,379,000 after acquiring an additional 213,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackline (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.