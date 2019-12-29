Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.48). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 1,180.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

RCUS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 97,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.