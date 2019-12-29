$68.50 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $68.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $69.00 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $67.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $270.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.20 million to $271.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $272.70 million to $274.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 85.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 53,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.17%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

-$0.54 EPS Expected for Tailored Brands Inc This Quarter
-$0.54 EPS Expected for Tailored Brands Inc This Quarter
Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share
-$0.18 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc This Quarter
-$0.18 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc This Quarter
Paytomat Hits Market Cap of $866,658.00
Paytomat Hits Market Cap of $866,658.00
$77.77 Million in Sales Expected for Blackline Inc This Quarter
$77.77 Million in Sales Expected for Blackline Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report