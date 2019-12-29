$68.50 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $68.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $69.00 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $67.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $270.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.20 million to $271.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $272.70 million to $274.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 85.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 53,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.17%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.