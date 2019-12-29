$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.58 billion. Evergy reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. Evergy has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $67.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $840,930 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Evergy by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Evergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 825,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Evergy by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 119,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.