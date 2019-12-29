Spendcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $444,213.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $444,213.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

