Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.75 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $382,602.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.06 or 0.05954984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,179,232,430 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

