AC3 (AC3) Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a market capitalization of $441,907.00 and $3.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io . AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

