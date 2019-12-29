Crypto Sports Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,113.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $525,655.00 and approximately $1,113.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00643532 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,420,461 coins and its circulating supply is 2,251,667 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.