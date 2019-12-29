Loom Network (LOOM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.15 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Fatbtc, YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,466,775 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Allbit, Fatbtc, DEx.top, Hotbit, Kucoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Binance, GOPAX, YoBit, Coinbe, Bitbns, Bittrex, DDEX, Upbit, Poloniex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.