Mixin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.19 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $179.18 or 0.02408303 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $84.02 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,937 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

