Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million.

FMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 31,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,738. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $451.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 74.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

