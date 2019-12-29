BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 29,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
About BLACKROCK 2022/COM
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.