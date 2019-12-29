BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 29,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

