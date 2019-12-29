Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 122,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,541. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.