Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX:AOF traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$2.85 ($2.02). 44,703 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.07 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. Australian Unity Office Fund has a 52 week low of A$2.58 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of A$3.04 ($2.16).

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

