Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX:CMW traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$1.18 ($0.84). 4,034,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,000. Cromwell Group has a 52 week low of A$0.98 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of A$1.35 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.23.

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

