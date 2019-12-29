San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 167,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.