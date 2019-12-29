Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Great Elm Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

GECC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 58,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.69. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Adam M. Kleinman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $262,430.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Speller acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

