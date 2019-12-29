Sutter Rock Capital Corp. to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Sutter Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.84. 79,102 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 402.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

