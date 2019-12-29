PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:PRT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. 96,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.69. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

