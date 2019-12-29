Level One Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Level One Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL remained flat at $$25.10 during midday trading on Friday. 4,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,982. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $193.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.86. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.