Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 52-week low of C$25.52 and a 52-week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$87.27 million for the quarter.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

