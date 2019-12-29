Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $32.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after purchasing an additional 205,613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 138.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,476 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 166,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.