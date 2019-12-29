Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Signition LP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

