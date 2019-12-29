Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.53 Million

Brokerages expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $27.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.45 million and the highest is $27.61 million. Iteris reported sales of $23.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $113.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.93 million to $113.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.34 million, with estimates ranging from $128.49 million to $132.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 101,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,460. The company has a market cap of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

