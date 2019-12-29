bitJob Trading Up 53.7% Over Last Week (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One bitJob token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. Over the last week, bitJob has traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar. bitJob has a market capitalization of $26,132.00 and $12.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

