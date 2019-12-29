Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Reaches $358,876.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $358,876.00 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Catex Token

CATT is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.