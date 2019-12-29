Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $484.75 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood and CoinBene. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $484.75 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Huobi, CoinZest, SouthXchange, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, FCoin, Bitrue, Bit-Z, Bitkub, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Koinex, Poloniex, IDAX, Upbit, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Kraken, HitBTC, Indodax, Bibox, BX Thailand, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Coinsquare, Altcoin Trader, BigONE, WazirX, MBAex, YoBit, OKEx, CoinBene, Bitbns, Bithumb, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

