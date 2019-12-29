Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) dropped 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 1,325,934 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 548% from the average daily volume of 204,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth about $177,000.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

