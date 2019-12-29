Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 6.7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.94, approximately 7,588,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,737,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

NBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 632,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 539,569 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

