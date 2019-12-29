Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.14, 1,736,732 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 811,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

