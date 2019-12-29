Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Shares Down 8.1%

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 613,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 170,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPHS shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

