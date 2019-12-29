Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 96.7%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s share price fell 96.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33, 1,125,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,355,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Waitr alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.54 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 168.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 346,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.