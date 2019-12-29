Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Shares Down 8.6%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.23, 9,512,660 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 329% from the average session volume of 2,216,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $150,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

