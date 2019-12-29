Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 9%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) traded down 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54, 1,024,384 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 419,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,586,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,178,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 294,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 36,073 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Price Down 9.5%
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Price Down 9.5%
Nabors Industries Shares Down 6.7%
Nabors Industries Shares Down 6.7%
Clearside Biomedical Stock Price Down 7.6%
Clearside Biomedical Stock Price Down 7.6%
Sophiris Bio Shares Down 8.1%
Sophiris Bio Shares Down 8.1%
Waitr Trading Down 96.7%
Waitr Trading Down 96.7%
Proteostasis Therapeutics Shares Down 8.6%
Proteostasis Therapeutics Shares Down 8.6%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report