Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) traded down 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54, 1,024,384 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 419,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,586,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,178,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 294,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 36,073 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

