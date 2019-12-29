Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Down 11%

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s stock price dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 616,282 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 347,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

RMTI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.