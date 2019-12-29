Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) dropped 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 1,873,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 639,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

TRIL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.