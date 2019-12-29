BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 14.3%

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $36.84, 870,296 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 180% from the average session volume of 310,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.