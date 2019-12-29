Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Shares Down 58.4%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) was down 58.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 3,779,343 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,010,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melinta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.