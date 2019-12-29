Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Shares Down 58.4%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) was down 58.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 3,779,343 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,010,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melinta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.25.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.