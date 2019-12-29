Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post $500,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.00 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 770,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,417. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

